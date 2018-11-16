Theresa May has insisted her Brexit agreement is “truly the best deal for Britain” amid speculation over whether she retains of the support of key ministers, including Michael Gove.

The BBC understands Mr Gove rejected the PM’s offer to make him Brexit secretary, because the prime minister would not let him renegotiate the deal.

Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis has urged her to ask Brussels for changes.

But the PM said her job was to persuade MPs the deal was in the UK’s interest.

Mrs May has gone on the offensive as speculation swirls around Westminster about a vote of no-confidence in her, which could lead to her removal as prime minister and a change of course on Brexit.

Source: BBC