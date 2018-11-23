At least three people have died in a boat accident at Krachi East in the Volta region.

Reports say the Canoe they were traveling on capsized at Kpogede Azizakpoe leading to the death of the three persons out of the six travelers on board.

The victims were on a barter trade expedition. The canoe, according to reports, was heavily loaded with Cassava dough, a factor some blame for the accident.

The deceases were a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter, and an 18-year-old boy.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Biakoye district hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM