Ghana’s Olympic football team coach, Ibrahim Tanko has called up 22- Black Meteors players for their upcoming CAF U2-3 Cup of Nations qualifier.

Tanko, who has replaced Yusif Abubakar, is to prepare his side for next month’s first qualifying round first leg against Togo.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund player faces a daunting task to lead Ghana to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004.

If Ghana progresses, they will face Gabon in the next round.

Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Inter Allies) Richmond Ayi (WAFC) Dacosta – (Medeama)

Defenders: Michael Ampadu (Liberty Professionals), Eric Owusu (Bechem), Moro Ibrahim (Karela), William Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Bright Enchil (Medeama), Yaro Ibrahim (Medeama), Emmanuel Agyeman Badu (Asante Kotoko), Ismail Ganiu (Asante Kotoko), Zakari Fuseini (Berekum Chelsea)

Midfielders: Richard Senanu (Asante Kotoko), Bright Andoh (Liberty Professionals), Cletus Noubila (Dreams), Douglas Owusu Ansah (Asante kotoko), Simon Zibo (Liberty Professionals), Braima Mohammed (Berekum Chelsea), Tofic Mohammed (Star Madrid).

Strikers: Joseph Esso (Hearts of Oak), Michael Amoah (Dreams FC), Moro Salifu (Bechem United).

Source:GFA