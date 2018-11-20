The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has blamed the recent power outages being experienced in some parts of Accra on transmission failures.

Some parts of the capital have been experiencing intermittent power outages over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, several areas in Accra went off the power grid in the evening.

Although some areas later received power, others are still without electricity almost 12 hours into Wednesday. The situation has sparked fears the power crisis experienced by the country in the recent past may return.

Speaking to Morning Starr on the development, a public relations officer of the ECG Eric Asante said the problem is being resolved by the power distributor.

“We had challenges with our power transmissions yesterday and that was why power was cut at some places. As at 8pm yesterday, some areas received power. By close of day today, other areas will have their power restored. Ghana Grid Company has several installations that transmit electricity for this nation. They had a challenge with one of their installations and that was why we had the challenge yesterday,” he said.

Dismissing fears of a possible return of the Power crisis, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Dr. Amoako Tufuor said Ghana has enough capacity to avoid the return of the crisis.

“The challenge is not from GRIDCo but rather the generation. We have spoken to the generators and they have told us we will receive generation soon. Going forward, we will have generation enough to supply the load. DUMSOR is not back. There is no way DUMSOR will come back. In fact, it is not trying to come back either”.

