A judge in Washington has ordered the White House to return CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass after it was revoked by the US Secret Service.

The judge’s order says that the pass must be reinstated as a CNN lawsuit against Donald Trump continues.

The judge said the White House decision likely violated the journalist’s right to due process and freedom of speech.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Acosta praised the decision and told reporters “let’s go back to work”.

Source: BBC