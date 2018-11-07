Ghana’s Black Maidens lost 2-1 to Cameroon in their second friendly game in Brazil.

The Black Maidens had earlier thumped the Brazilian female side America FC 4-0 but failed this time against our West Africa neighbours

Despite dominating possession, the Maidens had nothing to show off as they conceded twice before pulling a consolation midway in the second half.

The team are expected to play their final warm-up game before leaving for Uruguay for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Banwa Buoadu, Barikisu Issahaku, Cynthia Findib

Defenders: Nina Norshie, Mavis Owusu, Diana Antwi, Justice Tweneboah, Elizabeth Oppong, Selina Kurug Bane, Tedinah Sekyere, Faustina Aidoo

Midfielders: Jacqueline Owusu, Elshadai Acheampong, Azuma Bugre, Grace Animah, Basira Alhassan, Fuseina Mumuni

Forwards: Suzzy Dede Teye, Abigail Tutuwaa, Milot Abena Pokuaa, Mukarama Abdulai.

Source: Starr Sports