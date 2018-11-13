Captain Mukarama Abdulai will lead the team in today’s encounter against the Uruguayans.

Coach Evans Adotey also named Grace Banwa to be in post for today’s clash against the host.

Fuseina Mumuni who remains the most experienced player in the set-up having appeared at two World Cups also makes the starting list.

Tough-tackler Nina Norshie have been paired with workaholic Justice Tweneboah in the central defense.

Black Maidens starting XI

Grace Banwa(GK), Tedina Sekyere, Elizabeth Oppong, Justice Tweneboah, Nina Norshie, Jacqueline Owusu, Fuseina Mumuni, Mavis Owusu, Azumah Bugre, Grace Anima, Mukarama Abdulai (C)

