Ghana’s Black Maidens ended their training tour in Brazil,São Paulo on a Wednesday and expected to arrive Uruguay for the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup today(Thursday).

The Black Maidens pitched camp in Brazil as part of preparations ahead of the tournament and played two friendlies against a Brazilian side and Cameroon.

Ghana defeated the Brazilian female side America FC 4-0 but failed this time against our West Africa neighbours with 1-3 loss.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Banwa Buoadu, Barikisu Issahaku, Cynthia Findib

Defenders: Nina Norshie, Mavis Owusu, Diana Antwi, Justice Tweneboah, Elizabeth Oppong, Selina Kurug Bane, Tedinah Sekyere, Faustina Aidoo

Midfielders: Jacqueline Owusu, Elshadai Acheampong, Azuma Bugre, Grace Animah, Basira Alhassan, Fuseina Mumuni

Forwards: Suzzy Dede Teye, Abigail Tutuwaa, Milot Abena Pokuaa, Mukarama Abdulai.

Source: Starr Sports