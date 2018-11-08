Ghana’s Black Maidens’ jersey numbers have been released by FIFA ahead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

Deadly goal poacher who doubles as deputy captain of the team, Maliot Pokuaa will be in the number 3 jersey whiles substantive captain Mukarama Abdulai has been given her favorite number 8 jersey.

A total of 32 games will be played to decide the winner of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018.

NUMBERS FOR GHANA:

Goalkeepers

Grace Banwaa Barikisu Issahaku Cynthia Findiib Konlan

Defenders

Tedinah Sekyere Selina Kurug Faustina Nyame Aidoo Elizabeth Oppong Justice Tweneboah Nina Norshie

Midfielders

Azumah Bugre Mumuni Fuseina Jacqueline Owusu Alhassan Basira El Shaddai Acheampong Grace Animah

Attackers

Suzzy Dede Teye Abigail Tutuwaa Mavis Owusu Mukarama Abdulai Milot Pokuaa Alice Sarpong

Source:Starr Sports