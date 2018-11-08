Ghana’s Black Maidens’ jersey numbers have been released by FIFA ahead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

Deadly goal poacher who doubles as deputy captain of the team, Maliot Pokuaa will be in the number 3 jersey whiles substantive captain Mukarama Abdulai has been given her favorite number 8 jersey.

A total of 32 games will be played to decide the winner of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018.

NUMBERS FOR GHANA:

Goalkeepers

  1. Grace Banwaa
  2. Barikisu Issahaku
  3. Cynthia Findiib Konlan

Defenders

  1. Tedinah Sekyere
  2. Selina Kurug
  3. Faustina Nyame Aidoo
  4. Elizabeth Oppong
  5. Justice Tweneboah
  6. Nina Norshie

Midfielders

  1. Azumah Bugre
  2. Mumuni Fuseina
  3. Jacqueline Owusu
  4. Alhassan Basira
  5. El Shaddai Acheampong
  6. Grace Animah

Attackers

  1. Suzzy Dede Teye
  2. Abigail Tutuwaa
  3. Mavis Owusu
  4. Mukarama Abdulai
  5. Milot Pokuaa
  6. Alice Sarpong

 

Source:Starr Sports

