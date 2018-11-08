Ghana’s Black Maidens’ jersey numbers have been released by FIFA ahead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.
Deadly goal poacher who doubles as deputy captain of the team, Maliot Pokuaa will be in the number 3 jersey whiles substantive captain Mukarama Abdulai has been given her favorite number 8 jersey.
A total of 32 games will be played to decide the winner of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018.
NUMBERS FOR GHANA:
Goalkeepers
- Grace Banwaa
- Barikisu Issahaku
- Cynthia Findiib Konlan
Defenders
- Tedinah Sekyere
- Selina Kurug
- Faustina Nyame Aidoo
- Elizabeth Oppong
- Justice Tweneboah
- Nina Norshie
Midfielders
- Azumah Bugre
- Mumuni Fuseina
- Jacqueline Owusu
- Alhassan Basira
- El Shaddai Acheampong
- Grace Animah
Attackers
- Suzzy Dede Teye
- Abigail Tutuwaa
- Mavis Owusu
- Mukarama Abdulai
- Milot Pokuaa
- Alice Sarpong
Source:Starr Sports