Ghana will play their Mexican counterparts in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana topped group A having won all their three matches against host Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand.

Mexico on the other hand placed second in Group B behind Japan to set up a date with the 2012 bronze medalist.

Ghana, ranked fifth in the Women’s U17 are on the quest to better their previous achievement.

Coach Evans Adortey’s will look forward to make it to the last four having suffered quarterfinal eliminations in their last two appearances .

Up next

Quarter-finals (all times local)

Saturday 24 November

Spain-Korea DPR, Colonia, 14:00

Japan-New Zealand, Colonia, 17:00

Sunday 25 November

Ghana-Mexico, Montevideo, 16:00

Germany-Canada, Montevideo, 19:00

Source: Starr Sports