Ghana’s Black Maidens’ deputy captain,Millot Abena Pokuaa is delighted after winning their first game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup against host Uruguay.

Ghana got off to a flying start on Tuesday when they annihilated hosts Uruguay 5-0 when both captains registered their names on the score sheet.

Substantive skipper, Mukarama Abdulail registered three goals with two assists from her deputy Millot Abena Pokuaa who came on in the 66th minute to score the third goal when in the 20th minute of the first half Fuseina Mumuni scored the first goal.

‘Super Substitute’ as she has been tagged, Pokuaa came in with much energy and tormented the defence girls of the South American side which resulted in extra three goal and she believes Ghanaians should expect more from the team.

” I am extremely excited over this win but thanks to the almighty God and the people of Ghana who stayed very late to witness this win. We are very grateful to all for the support we will do our to best to beat all teams we meet.

Ghana will take on Finland in the second game of Group A on Friday.

Source:Starr Sports