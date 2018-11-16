Ghana’s Black Maidens’ deputy captain, Millot Abena Pokuaa and her colleagues are poised to secure qualification to the next round of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup if only they get another resounding win against Finland.

Ghana have a chance to progress to the quarterfinals of the world cup after their impressive 5:0 win over host nation Uruguay on Tuesday.

A hat-trick from Captain Mukarama Abdulai,one goal each from Fuseina Mumuni and Millot Abena Pokuaa ensured Evans Adotey’s girls win their opening match while Finland lost 1-0 to New Zealand in their first game.

A win for Ghana’s U-17 female side on Friday’s encounter will take them to 6 points and secure passage to the next round provided results elsewhere go their way.

According to Ghana’s third goal scorer,Pokuaa they will all go out and play according the coach’s instruction to beat the finns.

“The Finns lost narrowly against to New Zealand and this will not allow us to underate them at all. We goal out and play to coach Adotey’s instructions which will definitely get us the results for us to seal qualification, “she told Starr Sports.

The game is expected to Kick off at 7:00pm local time

Source: Starr Sports