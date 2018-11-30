Chelsea made light work of Greek outfit PAOK to run out 4-0 winners in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

As expected, Maurizio Sarri made a few changes from Saturday’s loss to Spurs as Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkely, Pedro and Gary Cahill earned re-calls.

The visitors got off to the worst possible start as defender Yevhen Khacheridi shown a straight red card after just seven minutes.

Olivier Grioud was drafted back into the starting line up, and the decision paid off as the striker netted a first half brace.

Callum Hudson-Odoi added Chelsea’ third goal after the hour mark with his first strike for the club, before Alvaro Morata rounded off the scoring in the 78 with a close range header.

Standard Liege 1-0 Sevilla

Sevilla’s hopes advancing to the knockout round took a dent after they suffered defeat away to Standard Liege.

Moussa Djenepo got the game’s winning goal for Standard Liege, who have now moved leveled on points with the LaLiga side with one round of group stage matches to go.

Rest of late kick off results:

Rangers 0-0 Villarreal

Standard Liege 1-0 Sevilla

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Marseille

Apollon 2-0 Lazio

Jablonec 0-1 Rennes

Saprsborg 2-3 Besiktas

Malmo 2-2 Genk

Source: Kickoff