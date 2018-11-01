Chief Executive of the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), Tony Burkson has welcomed The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Ghana. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will arrive in Ghana Friday, November 2.

Mr Burkson said: “It is a great honour for me, on behalf of the United Kingdom-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, to welcome your Royal Highnesses’ The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Ghana and to wish you a truly memorable time during your visit.

“Ghana and the UK have, for many years, shared a close relationship, and one which we are very proud to celebrate with your Highnesses’ today.

You come to Ghana at an exciting stage in its history as it grows and develops and looks to play a major part in a revitalised and reformed Commonwealth, which we know you are very keen and proud supporter of.

“We also know that enterprise, along with the environment and the support of young people, are areas you are very passionate about. The UKGCC is also very passionate about supporting enterprise and business initiatives between our two nations and, since our formation two years ago, we have taken huge strides to promote the interests of UK companies operating in Ghana and acting as a gateway for Ghanaian companies seeking growth opportunities.”

Their Royal Highnesses will arrive in Ghana on Friday November 2, as part of a historic tour of three African countries. They will spend four days in Ghana (November 2-6) as part of the visit.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM