Union Bank, Nigeria and Glico Life Insurance were among the leading brands honoured at the 8th Marketing World Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
Union Bank received the Nigerian Financial Bank of the Year whilst Glico Life Insurance was named Ghana Insurance Brand of the Year.
In all, there were about 35 awards covering organisations as well as some recognition awards.
CEO of Instinct Wave, organisers of the awards, Akin Naphtal in his opening address said Marketing World Awards aimed at recognising outstanding performances across the marketing communications industry in Africa.
The MWA, he said being Pan African was designed to celebrate “individuals and organizations that have put Africa on the map of global marketing with their extraordinary exploits.”
Below is the full list of winners
Organizational Awards
Ghana Insurance Brand of the Year
Glico Life Insurance
Nigeria Financial Brand of the Year
Union Bank
Ghana Financial Brand of the Year
Barclays Bank
Consumer Brand of the Year: Blue Band
Unilever Ghana
Excellence in Shopper Marketing
FrieslandCampina Wamco, Nigeria
Ghana Iconic Brand of the Year
Club Premium Larger-Accra Brewery
Public Sector Campaign of the Year
‘Jack where are you- Ghana Post GPS
Most Innovative PR Campaign of the Year (Cowbell in the sky)
Promasidor Ghana
Best Package Design
Beta Malt in Returnable Glass Bottle- Accra Brewery
Marketing Campaign of the Year (Nigeria)
(Uncle Thomas), Union Bank, Nigeria
Marketing Campaign of the Year
MTN Momo
Brand Activation of the Year: Rexona ‘Be the Next Champion’ campaign
Unilever Ghana
Excellence in Customer Care
MTN
National Branding Initiative Award (See Ghana/ Eat Ghana/ Wear Ghana/Feel Ghana)
Ghana Tourism Authority
Innovative Event Production Company of the Year
Action Event & Production, Nigeria
Innovative PR Agency of the Year (Ghana)
Global Media Alliance
Innovative PR Agency of the Year (Nigeria)
Modion Communication
Outdoor Company of the Year
EyeKontact
Ghana Media Agency of the Year
Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana
Regional Media Agency of the Year
Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network
Marketing Team of the Year
MTN Ghana Marketing Team
Shopper Marketing Team of the Year
FrieslandCampina Wamco, Nigeria
Sales Team of the Year
MTN Ghana Sales Team
Creative Agency of the Year
Image & Time, Nigeria
Individual Awards
Emerging Marketing Woman of the Year
Ewurafua Addo-Atuah –Head of Marketing, Accra Brewery
Sales Professional of the Year Nigeria
Adewale Arikawe, CDSM Director – Customer Development (Sales) And Shopper Marketing FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria
Sales Personality of the Year:
Eric Nsarkoh, Sales and Distribution Executive, MTN Ghana
Corporate Affairs Personality of the Year Nigeria Olumide Orojimi,
Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Stock Exchange
Marketing Thought Leader Award
Dolapo Otegbayi, International Shopper and Channel Marketing Manager, Friesland Company Campina Wamco Nigeria
Woman PR Professional of the Year:
Nana Efua Rockson- Group Head, Corporate Affairs, GLICO Group
Marketing Personality of the Year
Nana Essilfua- Boison; Director of Marketing & Corporate Relations, Barclays Bank Ghana
Customer Service Personality of the Year:
Jemima Kotei -Customer Relations Executive, MTN Ghana
Advertising Professional of the Year
Emeka Okeke, CEO, Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network
PR Personality of the Year
ACP David Eklu
Africa Luxury Hotel Brand of the Year
Movenpick Ambassador Hotel
African Brand of the Year
MTN
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM