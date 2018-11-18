Union Bank, Nigeria and Glico Life Insurance were among the leading brands honoured at the 8th Marketing World Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Union Bank received the Nigerian Financial Bank of the Year whilst Glico Life Insurance was named Ghana Insurance Brand of the Year.

In all, there were about 35 awards covering organisations as well as some recognition awards.

CEO of Instinct Wave, organisers of the awards, Akin Naphtal in his opening address said Marketing World Awards aimed at recognising outstanding performances across the marketing communications industry in Africa.

The MWA, he said being Pan African was designed to celebrate “individuals and organizations that have put Africa on the map of global marketing with their extraordinary exploits.”

Below is the full list of winners

Organizational Awards

Ghana Insurance Brand of the Year

Glico Life Insurance

Nigeria Financial Brand of the Year

Union Bank

Ghana Financial Brand of the Year

Barclays Bank

Consumer Brand of the Year: Blue Band

Unilever Ghana

Excellence in Shopper Marketing

FrieslandCampina Wamco, Nigeria

Ghana Iconic Brand of the Year

Club Premium Larger-Accra Brewery

Public Sector Campaign of the Year

‘Jack where are you- Ghana Post GPS

Most Innovative PR Campaign of the Year (Cowbell in the sky)

Promasidor Ghana

Best Package Design

Beta Malt in Returnable Glass Bottle- Accra Brewery

Marketing Campaign of the Year (Nigeria)

(Uncle Thomas), Union Bank, Nigeria

Marketing Campaign of the Year

MTN Momo

Brand Activation of the Year: Rexona ‘Be the Next Champion’ campaign

Unilever Ghana

Excellence in Customer Care

MTN

National Branding Initiative Award (See Ghana/ Eat Ghana/ Wear Ghana/Feel Ghana)

Ghana Tourism Authority

Innovative Event Production Company of the Year

Action Event & Production, Nigeria

Innovative PR Agency of the Year (Ghana)

Global Media Alliance

Innovative PR Agency of the Year (Nigeria)

Modion Communication

Outdoor Company of the Year

EyeKontact

Ghana Media Agency of the Year

Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana

Regional Media Agency of the Year

Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network

Marketing Team of the Year

MTN Ghana Marketing Team

Shopper Marketing Team of the Year

FrieslandCampina Wamco, Nigeria

Sales Team of the Year

MTN Ghana Sales Team

Creative Agency of the Year

Image & Time, Nigeria

Individual Awards

Emerging Marketing Woman of the Year

Ewurafua Addo-Atuah –Head of Marketing, Accra Brewery

Sales Professional of the Year Nigeria

Adewale Arikawe, CDSM Director – Customer Development (Sales) And Shopper Marketing FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria

Sales Personality of the Year:

Eric Nsarkoh, Sales and Distribution Executive, MTN Ghana

Corporate Affairs Personality of the Year Nigeria Olumide Orojimi,

Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Stock Exchange

Marketing Thought Leader Award

Dolapo Otegbayi, International Shopper and Channel Marketing Manager, Friesland Company Campina Wamco Nigeria

Woman PR Professional of the Year:

Nana Efua Rockson- Group Head, Corporate Affairs, GLICO Group

Marketing Personality of the Year

Nana Essilfua- Boison; Director of Marketing & Corporate Relations, Barclays Bank Ghana

Customer Service Personality of the Year:

Jemima Kotei -Customer Relations Executive, MTN Ghana

Advertising Professional of the Year

Emeka Okeke, CEO, Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network

PR Personality of the Year

ACP David Eklu

Africa Luxury Hotel Brand of the Year

Movenpick Ambassador Hotel

African Brand of the Year

MTN

