Ghana’s Andre Dede Ayew played in Fenerbahce’s 2-2 against rivals Galatasaray before getting embroiled in a dramatic brawl at full time.

Ayew’s teammate Jailson provoked the violence after he celebrated wildly for his equaliser in the 72nd minute.

Following the final whistle, the Brazilian suddenly found himself trying to run for the safety of the dressing room as Galatasaray players launched an attack on him.

Two players from each team were sent off for their roles in the fight, which started as the players were about to greet after the match.

Popular European Sports journalist Daniel Harris posted a video of the unsavory scenes with the caption: “EVERYTHING that NO ONE wants to see at the end of Galatasaray-Fenerbahce last night.”

EVERYTHING that NO ONE wants to see at the end of Galatasaray-Fenerbahce last night pic.twitter.com/p7LWl1lNLT — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) November 4, 2018



Source: Starr Sports