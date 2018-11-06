The management of Accra Hearts of Oak as part of their effort to re-brand the Club, have unveiled a new badge.

Managing Director Mark Noonan ever since arriving at the Club has been putting things in place to make the former Ghana Champions much more attractive.

He has hence been able to achieve one of his targets by changing the Club’s logo.

The new badge have the attractive rainbow colours of red, yellow and blue as well as the Oak tree located in the middle of the emblem.

Hearts of Oak are gearing up to celebrate their 107th birthday on Sunday, 11 November 2018.

Introducing our new badge and wordmark. Respecting our storied heritage but now we are ready to take on the digital world. pic.twitter.com/3U4rBrC49y — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 6, 2018

Source: Starr Sports