Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, the first wife of Kwasi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who’s serving a life ban by Fifa, has in her first public commentary on her husband’s fall from grace to grass admitted that an amount of $100, 000 was paid to stop the screening of the Anas documentary.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, she explained that her husband has only been sanctioned by Fifa for breaking its code of ethics and that there are no criminal findings against him.

Source: Starr Sports