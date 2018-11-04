Thousands of Ministers and members of Voice of Lord Evangelical Church across the country have left the Church following dismissal of the President and Leader of the church, Apostle Samuel Dadzie.

Starr News Visit to three branches of the Church in New Juaben Municipality including its headquarters Sunday noticed virtually empty seats, an indication the majority of the Church Members have deserted the Church to follow the embattled President who is in the Process of registering and establishing a new Church.

The Apostle Samuel Dadzie was fired by National Executive Council (NEC) after a meeting at its headquarters in Koforidua over alleged misappropriation of the Church’s funds and misconduct.

The Summary dismissal letter intercepted by Starr News dated October 23,2018 and signed by Apostle D.K Asante, General Secretary of the Church stated that “You are by this letter informed that Apostle Samuel Dadzie,the President of Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church, has been dismissed from the Church effectively 20th October,2018. All Minister and Members are hereby directed to by the National Executive Council to immediately cease from recognizing him as the President of the Church nonetheless, he can choose to be a member of the Church”.

The letter directed further that “All Ministers who have sworn allegiance to the Church are accordingly advised to direct all reports, finances, and other relevant information relating to the Church in their Jurisdictions to the Headquarters “.

According to the NEC, dismissed Apostle Samuel Dadzie has breached most of the constitutional provisions of the church in respect to financial management, transfers, appointments and policy making.

NEC has implicated him on financial malfeasance citing that Apostle Samuel Dadzie unilatraly took varied loan facilities from Adom savings and loans and Omni bank to the tune of Ghc1.5million and Ghc100,000 respectively to undertake some infrastructural project for the Church.

” The Educational Fund established by the church has collapsed, the money realized could not be used for the intended purpose due to your misapplication of the funds without the approval of the NEC and the committee set up to manage it. This has led to members losing trust in the leadership of the church”.The statement said.

It stated again “You acquired one (1) billion old Ghana cedi loan facility from Adom Savings and Loans in the name of the church on the blind side of the NEC and the leadership and without the signatories of the General Secretary and the National Treasurer who are signatories to the national accounts of the church. As to what the one (1) billion old cedis was used for is best known to you since it didn‟t pass through treasury.You managed to pay off that loan with the proceeds from Madina, Ashaiman and Koforidua revivals”

The statement said when NEC members advised embattled Apostle Dadzie to reconsider the acquisition of the loan since the amount involved was so huge and could put severe financial burden on the church. He replied that “who is the NEC, I am the President of the church and nobody can prevent me from taking loan.”

According to NEC, this loan facilities and misappropriation of funds by the dismissed President has rendered the Church bankrupt hence has not been able to pay staff January to September salaries amounting to GH₵89,400.00 with 2017 outstanding salaries arrears of GH₵44,217.00 .

Also, the church is indebted to many companies who are now threatening to drag the it to Court to recover their monies.

The Dismissed Leader of the Church though expected to address the media this week has refuted the allegations leveled against him.

He has outlined many infrastructural projects including, construction of Concrete road to the Headquarters, Administration block, Ultra-modern Temple at the headquarters, provided 2000 pieces of chairs, institute 30 new Temples for its branches across the country, improved the state of school, acquired national instrument for church programs among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm/Kojo Ansah