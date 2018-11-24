The Volta regional Minister, Achilbald Letsa, has endorsed and thrown his full support behind the ongoing Ghana Post GPS Digital address campaign being undertaken by the management of Ghana Post.

This was when a team from Ghana Post as part of the digital address awareness activities paid a courtesy call on the Volta regional Minister at his office.

The purpose of the visit was also to crave the indulgence of the minister on the ongoing nationwide generation of digital addresses and tagging of properties.

The Ghana Post team included Bernard Yaw Atta-Sonno (Cluster Head for South East), John Mensah Kwesi (Head ICT, VR), Mawuli Adnyira (Marketing Manager, VR) and Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe (Head,Corporate Communications).

The team was impressed that the minister had his office digital address on all his official letter heads. As a matter of fact, almost all the state agencies under his watch had the Digital Address tagged at their entrance.

It would be recalled that in May this year, the chief of staff issued a statement that all state agencies should use the Digital Address as its official address and must ensure it reflects on all correspondents.