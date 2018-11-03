Two popular groups in the Wa – Zee Town and Jamaican Youth – have clashed in a deadly fight at Wa-Zongo a suburb of the municipality, leaving several people with severe injuries.

Speaking to Starr News an eye witness said it all started about 8:30pm Friday evening when two men from the Jamaican youth group by name Malik Ahmed popularly known as (abinchi) and Mohammed Abdul were brutally assaulted on the Zongo lane very close to the camp of Zee Town.

So far, seven people have sustained several degrees of injuries and have been sent to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

The Deputy Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service ACP Peter Ndebugri has hinted of a possible curfew in the area.

Zee Town youth group recently pledged allegiance to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after defecting from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) earlier this week.

