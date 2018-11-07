A former Minister for Youth and Sports Clement Kofi Humado has advised the youth to consider water sports as a career that can enhance their socio-economic development.

According to him, water sports is a well known sporting activity at Olympics and other international tournaments hence the need for the Ghanaian youth to take interest in such sporting activity which he observed will help address unemployment in the country.

The MP for Anlo was speaking at the launch of the water sports competition and the unveiling of Volta Rowing and Canoeing Association in Keta last Sunday at the climax of this year’s Hogbetsotso festival.

The MP said fishing and canoe paddling is a common practice in the region but the association is determined to transform such practices into a well established professional sporting activity for accelerated growth.

Humado noted that during his time as Sports minister, he instituted beach soccer, traditional wrestling, dragon boating which are yielding successes in the area.

The Vice President of the Association Betty Fiakpornu Blankson said the association will focus on unearthing talents and training, particularly for girls to enable them develop interest in water sports.

She added that the Volta Rowing and Canoeing Association will help promote water sports in the Volta Region by providing modern training facilities and technical support for schools in the region.

In all four teams drawn from Dzita Anyanui, Anloga, Havedzi and Keta participated in the competition. They covered 1700 meter boat race. The overall best team Dzita Anyanui Team was adjudged the best team and was given certificates and trophy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM