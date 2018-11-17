The governing NPP has called for an end to destructive criticism and mudslinging between it and the largest opposition party, NDC, for the development of Ghana.

“It is extremely important a healthy relationship is maintained between the two of us for the welfare of this country,” suggested the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP Obiri Boahen.

Boahen who was delivering the NPP’s solidarity message to the NDC during its National Delegates’ Conference bemoaned the increasing “acrimony and character assassination” between the two parties.

“It gives us a cause for concern as it runs down the otherwise enviable reputation Ghana has kept for herself as beacon of hope and bastion of democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond. We cannot continue down this road and scare the good people of Ghana away from the opportunity to serve our country in dignity,” he warned.

Calling for an immediate departure from the worrying trend, Boahen said: “As politicians we have a duty to lead by example by upholding and respecting the values and virtues of our society. Tolerance, decency and discipline must guide the way we interact with each other.”

He added: “As leaders we have to blaze the path worth emulating by celebrating our diversity, restoring hope and also demonstrating a high sense of maturity in order to restore confidence in the good people of our country and among us the politicians.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

The Conference

The opposition National Democratic Congress is electing new executives at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra today, Saturday November 17.

Over 9000 delegates are expected to take part in the polls.

Political watchers say the general secretary slot is the keenest as the incumbent Johnson Asiedu Nketia is being challenged by his deputy Koku Anyidoho.

This year’s national executive elections will see some changes in key positions, including the election of the vice chairman.

The position of the national chairman will have three vice chairpersons instead of six as prevailed in the previous elections.

The party has also changed its voting pattern where one form is used to vote for several positions for different candidates. Each vote will be exclusive to a candidate.

Chairman race

The National Chairmanship race is also going to be exciting, as the only female contender, Betty Mould Iddrisu, a former Attorney General and current Vice Chairperson of the party, slugs it out with four other leading members.

Mrs. Mould-Iddrisu, who served as Attorney-General during the Mills/Mahama administration, supervised the fraudulent payment of GH¢51.2 million to Alfred Woyome which has become an albatross around the neck of the party.

NDC’s Director of Elections, who supervised a disastrous 2016 general elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former NDC General Secretary, Hudu Yahaya, and former Trade and Industry Minister and former NDC MP for Keta, Dan Abodakpi, have all shown interest in the chairmanship race.

Danny Annang, former Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, who also helped to win the 2008 elections, is also vying for the post.

Hudu Yahaya was in the race in 2014 but chickened out at the last-minute while Mr. Abodakpi also lost to Kofi Portuphy, who is not seeking re-election after sending the party to opposition.

Abodakpi’s nomination

The initial list released by the party did not include Mr. Abodakpi, who was Ghana’s Ambassador to Malaysia but yesterday he officially filed his nomination at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra to start full campaign.

It was Joe Gidisu, former Minister of Roads and Highways and NDC MP for Central Tongu, who presented Mr. Abodakpi’s nomination forms to Justice Affum, a member of the NDC National Election Department.

Mr Gidisu said the former minister’s campaign theme is “Heal, Unite, Reconnect, Restore.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM