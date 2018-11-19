The newly elected National Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has promised to carry all members along as he takes leadership of the party.

“We won’t leave anyone behind. We will carry everyone along. I won’t sit in Accra and run the party from Accra, we will come to the districts and constituencies and engage you and deepen the relationship,” the former national organiser told members during his victory speech after he was elected at the Trade Fair Congress Sunday.

According to certified results , Alhaji Huudu Yahaya pulled 1827, Abodakpi 2199, Betty Mould Iddrisu 363, Ofosu Ampofo 3656 and Mr. Annan 307 votes.

Meanwhile, Joshua Akamba has beating off competition from the likes of Baba Jamal and Yaw Boateng Gyan to emerge National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

He secured 3,087 out of the over 9000 votes in the Congress held on Saturday and Sunday at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The others secured; Mahdi Gibril 599 votes, Enoch Amoako Nsiah 74, Yaw Boateng Gyan 1,845, Anita Desooso 300, Solomon Nkansah 306 and Baba Jamal 2,107.

And Johnson Asiedu Nketia has retained position as the general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress having taken a giant lead over his challenger Koku Anyidoho, provisional results have suggested.

Out of the over 9000 delegates who voted, Koku secured 1,625 while his boss secured 6,642.

