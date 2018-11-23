Ghana’s energetic midfielder Juliet Acheampong says her side is very focused for the game against Cameroon in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Friday(today).

But ahead of the game against Cameroon, who also could qualify if they beat the Cameroonians with Mali losing to Algeria, the midfielder revealed they won’t be bothered by the permutations of the game as her her side are bent on collecting all three points.

The Indomitable Lionesses lead group A after two wins in two games and a draw could see finish the group as leaders.

“We won against Algeria and lost against Mali in our previous games, and today, it will be against the favourites . We all know what it entails playing against a good side at any tournament.

The fans will be cheering every move we make and that can sometimes put pressure on the opponent. However, we are not going to be affected by that.

“We are focused as a team and we respect Cameroon very much, but we are going to approach the game with a winning mentality to claim the three points at stake. We are not even thinking of the mathematics of what will happen if we lose or draw.

All we know is that we have a game against Cameroon that we have to win and qualify to the semi-finals,” she told Starr Sports

Acheampong has so far played the full throttle of the two games and hopeful to claim the three points.

Source: Starr Sports