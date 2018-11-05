An orgasm is a feeling of intense sexual pleasure that happens during sexual activity.

It is sometimes called “Coming” or “Climaxing”. Both men and women have orgasm.

What happens during an orgasm?

When you have an orgasm your heart beats faster and your breathing gets quicker and heavier.

In women, pleasurable release of sexual tension is accompanied by contractions of the genital muscles.

In men, muscle contractions cause semen containing sperm to spurt out of the penis (ejaculation). After this, a man can’t have another orgasm for a while.

But studies have proven a lot of women fake orgasm during sex just to please their partners.

Here are 4 reasons why women fake orgasm during sex

1- Single women have less of a chance at orgasm to begin with.

A research has discovered that women are half as likely to come during casual sex as they are in relationship (at the rate of 40 versus 75 percent). So single women are more inclined to fake it because they are not comfortable enough to ask their partner for what they want and, outside of a committed relationship, guys are less inclined to call them out of it.

2- Women are conditioned to believe they should also have a happy ending. So sometimes it feels awkward if they do not.

When there is man of top of you who is three seconds away from coming, it feels weird to just lay there with a blank face, like you are reading a copy of popular mechanics posted on the ceiling.

3- They are tired and they just want it to be over. If it is not happening, nothing brings a surefire end to sex more than a mutual orgasm (even if one party fakes it).

4- Women are drunk and feeling theatrical

Whiskeydick doesn’t only affect dudes: While any human who has ever had a glass of cabernet sauvignon knows that alcohol is an aphrodisiac, it also makes achieving orgasm more difficult and feeling theatrical.

Source: Cosmopolitan