Ghanaian Afro pop singer, Noella Wiyaala, together with gospel sensation, Grace Ashy, are expected to thrill thousands of football lovers at the official opening ceremony of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 17 November.

The duo will perform the official theme song for the tournament titled “We Are Campions” to excite fans who will throng the Accra Sports Stadium to witness the opening ceremony. The theme song which was written by Wiyaala and Grace is set to bring the passion of women football to the rest of Africa and the World at large.

Announcing details of the AWCON ceremony, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Freda Prempeh, said “We are very elated to have these two wonderful Ghanaian musicians to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2018 AWCON”.

According to her, their performance will ignite the excitement of football lovers around Africa in the lead-up to the tournament.

“I’m sure, like me, millions of football and music fans all over Africa will be eagerly waiting to see the two artists perform arguably the best theme song ever in the history of Women’s football in Africa,” she said.

The Opening Ceremony will also showcase acrobatics, cultural display and musical performances by Bamboo Centre group, led by Chief Moomen.

The Black Queens will open their AWCON campaign when they face Algeria with Zambia battling Equatorial Guinea a day later in Cape Coast.

The 11th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations will run from 17 November- 1 December in Accra and Cape Coast. The tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM