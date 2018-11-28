A 40-year-old woman identified as Memuna has died in Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region while dancing to the National Democratic Congress’ edition of Bobolebobo campaign song.

She died at the Manhyia government hospital after suffering what eyewitnesses labelled as “a heavy fall” whilst dancing to the ‘bobolebobo’ tune at the Asawase Central mosque park on Tuesday afternoon, as delegates of the NDC awaited the arrival of former President John Mahama one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the party who’s touring the region.

Confirming the incident to Ultimate FM, a witness by name Alhaji Taabso said: “While we were waiting for the arrival of former president Mahama at Kumasi Central Mosque car park, Memuna and her colleagues were all dancing to our party’s songs. Unfortunately, she felt down unexpectedly, we quickly rush her to Manhyia government hospital but she didn’t survive.”

The Asawase constituency secretary of the NDC Mugis Mahdi described the deceased as a loyal active party woman who is a number one fun of former president Mahama.

“In fact, Memuna’s death comes to us as very shocking, even though she was unwell, she came to the campaign grounds because of the love she has for the former president.

“The president visited the bereaved family this morning with a delegation to mourn with them before Islamic prayers were held for the deceased. For now, she has been buried in line with Islamic tradition,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Isaac Justice Bediako