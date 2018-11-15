Ivy Lizette Ewell Eldridge has sued Entertainment Hub Disneyland claiming bedbug bites during a stay at the Disney Land Hotel in Anaheimin April this year.

In the law suit obtained by TMZ, she said she developed a severe skin rash over her entire body after an April stay in the Disneyland Hotel and the hotel failed to tell her about a bed bug infestation.

In the suit, she said bed bugs latched onto her body while she slept and “sucked her blood until they were gorged.” She claims the rash was so bad, she needed medical treatment.

She has hired the firm, My Bed Bug Lawyer, Inc. to rep her in court.

She is also seeking money to cover her medical costs, pain, suffering and lost wages.

Source: TMZ