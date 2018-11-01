Hundreds of women in the Asante Akyem Municipality of the Ashanti Region have received free breast and cervical cancer screening, thanks to the Nana Agyemang Amponsah Foundation.

The exercise which formed part of the Foundation’s social initiative activities was designed to cater for the essential health needs of underprivileged women in the area who may not be able to afford regular visit to health centres to check for these diseases.

A team of medical personnel from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and the Konongo General Hospital were mobilized by the Foundation for this outreach.

According to the President of the Foundation, Nana Agyemang Amponsah, it is part of the philosophy of the organization to help bring solutions to many of the social problems that hinder poor and vulnerable people from achieving their dreams, especially in the area of Education and Health.

“In this month of October where women’s health is being prioritized, we decided to make women in this area also benefit from the awareness creation and screening exercise. We undertake these social intervention projects purely to put smiles on the faces of people who may not have the financial strength to afford these things. It is our dream to partner government and all development agencies to ensure that in the areas of Education and Health, a lot more underprivileged people are able to benefit and make a decent living for themselves,” he said.

Residents who benefited from the exercise could not hide their joy as they expressed profound gratitude for the gesture which included the distribution of several souvenirs to them.

The Nana Agyemang Amponsah Foundation is the brainchild of entrepreneur and businessman Nana Agyemang Amponsah and was established to provide support in the areas of Maternal Health and Education to the less privileged.

Already, 5000 pupils in the Asante Akyem Municipality have benefited from the distribution of free exercise books and several packages of educational materials intended to aid teaching and learning in the various schools in the area.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM