President Akufo-Addo has assured the Heir Apparent to the British Throne, Prince Charles of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall that the nation will put its best foot forward to ensure that their first visit together to Ghana is a memorable one.

Addressing Prince Charles and his wife at the ceremonial room of the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said his administration will do all within its power to make sure that their four to five days in Ghana are well spent.

Trade Relations

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated his government’s concerns over the decline in trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom, expressing hope that the visit would improve trade relations between the two countries.

The Visit

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Ghana at about 2 pm, Friday, the 2 November. He is expected to leave Ghana on Tuesday, 6 November. While in Ghana, the British royals will on Saturday, 3 November visit with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace. A durbar will be held in their honour after which they will visit the Kumasi Central Market.

On Sunday the 4 November, the Prince of Wales will join President Akufo-Addo for a Thanksgiving Service at the Ridge Church, Accra. He will later visit the Osu Castle on the same day.

On Monday, 5 November he will address a public lecture at the Accra International Conference Centre after which he will visit Jamestown, a suburb in Accra with his wife. President Akufo-Addo will later in the evening host a State Banquet at the Jubilee House in his honour. The Royals will depart Ghana on Tuesday, the 6 November.

