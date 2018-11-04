Ghana’s foremost waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Appointed Time Screen Printing company were among the prestigious businesses honored at the maiden Ghana Business Awards.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited on the night bagged the Sanitation Company of the Year Award, while Appointed Time Screen Printing company received the Printing Company of the Year Award for being benchmarks of excellence, despite the recurring challenges confronting their various industries.

In all, there were 66 awards covering various industries as well as some recognition awards with over 300 nominees. Seven companies of the Jospong Group including the Group company and its executives were nominated in their various areas of operation.

Mr. Ebenezar Twum-Asante of MTN Ghana was adjudged the Chief Executive Officer of the year and Dr Kwabena Adjei of Kasapreko Group of Companies won the Entrepreneur of the Year 2018.

The Minister for Business Development, Mr Mohammed Awal who was a special guest at the event tasked local businesses to pursue excellence to enable them beat global competitions. “Businesses in Ghana have the capacity to compete globally and government has created the enabling environment for you to strive. I urge you to remain steadfast, adhere to standards and you can beat global competition anywhere,” he indicated.

Mr. Awal assured businesses that government is committed to removing all barriers to the growth of businesses in Ghana because the private sector holds the success of the economy.

He added that the ministry is committed to supporting businesses to become bigger and stronger to ensure that they contribute significantly to the economy.

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious award that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. It also provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play significant role in the growth and development of their industries.

The objective of the award is to reward businesses that have played a defining role in moving their industry forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence, innovation among others.

The award also recognizes projects and individual achievements that have enabled their businesses to set themselves apart from their competitors and have produced a compelling value and relevant results.

Other award winners on the night include MTN Ghana, Ecobank, Tobinco Pharmaceutical, Odotobiri Rural Bank, SIC Life Insurance, Royal Crown Packaging Limited, Electricity Company of Ghana, Sunshine Healthcare Limited and the Ghana Shippers authority.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM