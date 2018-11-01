Waste Management experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Road Safety Management Services Limited (RSML) have educated drivers, mates, passengers, station executives and traders of the Madina Market Square Lorry Station on good sanitary and road safety practices.

The exercise which forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects being undertaken by Zoomlion seeks to build a good culture of waste management and healthy lifestyles among the Ghanaian populace.

A Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Francis Atayure Abirigo who spoke to the drivers and traders bemoaned the acts of throwing plastic waste materials out of vehicles, dumping of refuse into drains, allowing unclean spots in the lorry stations and shops and open defecation among others as practices that destroys the aesthetic beauty of the environment.

He said these despicable human activities have been the causes of the perennial flooding witnessed in the cities and the frequent cholera outbreaks which are health threatening problems the public needs to desist from.

Mr Abirigo advised the participants to spread the message to their homes communities, churches and mosques for a cleaner Ghana to help achieve President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra and largely Ghana the cleanest place in the sub-region.

The Marketing Communications Manager of Road Safety Management Services Limited, Mr Roland Walker explained that basic road safety practices such as sticking to the speed limit, putting the phone away whiles driving, avoiding alcohol intake among others help save lives of passengers.

He revealed that a major cause of road accidents has been attributed to the frequent break down of vehicles abandoned on our roads without any precautionary road signs displayed to alert oncoming road users.

He said the RSML is providing a 24 hours towing solution an annual insurance package of which drivers can sign up for their vehicles at a token of GH¢40.00 for prompt towing services throughout the year with regards to vehicle breakdowns. He said the service is available for and within 50 kilometres across the nation for Ghanaian drivers to avoid accidents due to unauthorized parking on the roads.

The Chairman of the Madina / Adenta Drivers Welfare Committee, Mr Tham Ernest expressed his appreciation to Zoomlion Ghana limited and other stakeholders for engaging the drivers on road safety and sanitation issues which is critical to the activities of transport unions.

He thanked Zoomlion for donating waste bins to the committee to help improve waste management at the station and appealed to the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly to consider placing communal containers at their station to help sanitize the place.

Some drivers interviewed expressed their excitement about the knowledge gained on road safety and how they can help stop indiscriminate waste disposal on vehicles.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM