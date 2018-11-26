The Environmental Care Sanitation campaign jointly launched by the Church of Pentecost and Zoomlion Ghana Limited a few days ago kicked off at Kasoa, Central region over the weekend.

Hundreds of members of the Church of Pentecost in Kasoa participated in what many described as a massive clean-up exercise at the Kasoa central business district (CBD).

As early as 6:00 a.m., various branches of the CoP in the Kasoa enclave had converged at the district office of the church ready to partake in the exercise.

Wearing green and white T-shirts with the campaign slogan ‘Environmental Care, My Responsibility’ boldly embossed at the back of the T-shirts, the church members swept and collected loads of refuse at the Kasoa CBD.

Some also desilted the choked gutters around the market while others swept the corners of the streets.

Additionally, there were some others who held placards some of them which had the inscriptions: ‘Litter into a bin, ‘Open defecation, indecent exposure: keep it fully private,’ ‘The only place rubbish must go is into the bin,’ among others, the object of which was to educate the general public on the need to keep their environs and particularly public spaces clean.

One significant thing about the exercise was the presence of waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana. Aside from providing personnel to assist, the leadership of Zoomlion brought skip trucks to help in the collections of the refuse and other clean up gadgets.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZGL, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, expressed delight at the enthusiasm shown by the church members in the exercise.

In this regard, he once again commended the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for taking up the challenge to ensure that “our homes, cities, towns, and communities are clean.”

He, therefore, reiterated his company’s commitment towards the ‘Environmental Care’ campaign.

According to him, Zoomlion will always make available tools and personnel to ensure that the environmental care campaign becomes successful.

Further, the CEO of Zoomlion stressed the need for the bye-laws on sanitation to be enforced.

That, in the estimation of Mr Agyapong, would help bring sanity into “our environs.”

He also reiterated the need for the government to take waste as one of the natural resources in the country.

“The fact of the matter is that waste is wealth and when we being to see it in that light and work towards managing it, the benefits would inure to all of us,” Mr Agyapong pointed out.

It would be recalled that CoP in partnership with waste management giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited last week launched a national sanitation campaign with the aim of tackling head-on poor sanitation in the country.

The sanitation campaign—christened: ‘Environmental Care, My Responsibility”—is aimed at encouraging members of the Church of Pentecost across the country and Ghanaians as a whole on the urgent need to aggressively keep their surroundings clean.

The campaign will also seek to engage the general public to become active players in keeping the entire country clean.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM