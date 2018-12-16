President Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at his opponents who claim nothing is happening under his administration by drawing their attention to the assistance offered to sixteen (16) local companies to the tune of 237 million cedis to inject new energy into them to expand and create new jobs.

Speaking at the first stop of the first day of his three day working tour of the Greater Accra Region at the HealthiLife Beverages Ltd, on the Spintex Road, President Akufo Addo said “the People (Opposition NDC) who for eight years did nothing in this country and who are saying nothing is going on, they should listen very carefully to the things I am saying, to tell them about what is going on in this country”, the President said. He added that “their ears are closed, let them open their eyes, they will see that we are transforming Ghana”.

The Support Details

HealthiLife is part of the Kina Group of Ghana-based international companies. HealthiLife Beverages is a celebrated brand among Ghanians for its juices and milk products that are popular with children and adults. The President indicated that Healthlife, an exemplary, Ghanaian owned, industrial enterprise is one of the 16 companies who are being supported under the stimulus programme of government and has led to the increase in the company’s productivity and output. The president added that the support to the company has seen the doubling of the company’s working capital, and particularly the 3.3 million dollars for its raw materials requirements. The company has also benefited from 1.6million dollars support for additional machinery.

According to the President, the company has increased its technical and administration work force to over 300 because they are running three shifts over a 24 hour period of production. “So you can see what is going. This company is one of the leading companies that is supporting our whole programme of economic transformation. Economic transformation that is going to make Ghanaian enterprises globally competitive” the President Stressed.

Managing Director of Healthy life Beverages

Managing Director of Healthy life Beverages, Nuamah Fameye, proposed that the company is ready to expand further with additional 10 million dollars which support if made available to them will see the company employing additional 1000 Ghanaians. He registered the company’s deep appreciation of the support and help they have received so far from the government stimulus programme.

HealthiLife Beverages Ltd

HealthiLife Beverages Ltd., founded in 2008, makes its own brands of several juice drinks and milk products as well as contract manufacturing for Coca Cola Bottling Company and others. HealthiLife is a 35 million dollar limited liability company registered under the Companies Code in 2007 to manufacture and distribute food and beverage based products.

HealthiLife Beverages is at the forefront of producing nutritious, high-quality beverages for Ghanians. In fact, the company’s goal is to enhance the overall health and productivity of Ghanians. The company is a subsidiary of the Kina Group which includes the well-known Kinapharma pharmaceutical company in Ghana. The process of making food is close to the process of making medicine, and HealthiLife has benefited from the expertise developed by Kinapharma.

HealthiLife has a drink for everybody including 100% pure juice, nectar, drinks for children and milk products. Among these products are HealthiLife’s Gluconade which is a different kind of energy drink because it doesn’t have caffeine or taurines, but it does have added vitamins. Milk products include bottled Soya Milk made exclusively from soya beans locally grown in Ghana’s northern regions.

The various drinks come packaged in 1 liter, 300 ml, 250 ml, 150 ml, 125 ml, 160 gram and 70 gram sizes, and are predominantly in Tetra Paks. HealthiLife covers all of the 10 regions of Ghana with depots in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale. You can find the products in the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare