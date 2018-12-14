The Confederation African Football has announced the shortlists for the various categories for the 2018 Awards.
The shortlisted nominees were decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee.
The final phase will involve votes from CAF Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, and Coaches & Captains of the 54 Member Associations.
The Awards Gala, to honour footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.
African Player of the Year
- Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)
- Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)
- Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)
- Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus)
- Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)
- Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
- Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
- Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly)
Women’s Player of the Year
- Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies)
- Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian)
- Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande)
- Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)
- Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign)
- Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)
- Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow)
- Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash)
- Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang)
- Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)
Youth Player of the Year
- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd)
- Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)
- Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)
Men’s Coach of the Year
- Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
- Herve Renard (Morocco)
- Moine Chaabani (Esperance)
Women’s Coach of the Year
- Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
- Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon)
- Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
Men’s National Team of the Year
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Uganda
Women’s National Team of the Year
- Cameroon
- Nigeria
- South Africa
Source:CAF