The Confederation African Football has announced the shortlists for the various categories for the 2018 Awards.

The shortlisted nominees were decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee.

The final phase will involve votes from CAF Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, and Coaches & Captains of the 54 Member Associations.

The Awards Gala, to honour footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

African Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal) Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax) Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance) Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus) Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly)

Women’s Player of the Year

Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies) Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian) Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande) Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash) Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign) Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit) Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow) Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash) Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang) Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United) Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd) Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan) Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal) Herve Renard (Morocco) Moine Chaabani (Esperance)

Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa) Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon) Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Men’s National Team of the Year

Madagascar Mauritania Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon Nigeria South Africa

Source:CAF