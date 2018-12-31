Member of Parliament for Tamale South and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has served notice he will seek re-election in 2020, with a warning of “a befitting humiliating defeat” to any competitor daring to challenge his fifth bid.

Promising to continue to serve with “humility and integrity”, Mr. Iddrisu appealed to the constituents to renew his mandate after thanking them for previous opportunities.

“Therefore come 2020, I will run formally as Member of Parliament candidate for the Tamale South Constituency. I want to use this opportunity to profoundly thank the people of Tamale South; they remain a tower of strength to me and unwavering support. I’m sure any candidate within the NDC and without the NDC into the New Patriotic Party can only await a humiliating defeat if they want to run for the seat,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

According to him, the declaration was timely and necessary to dispel widespread conflicting rumours about his next political ambitions and ultimately put to rest the offstage discussions about being the potential favourite candidate for the running mate position of his party going into the 2020 elections, which is less than 24 months ahead.

He explained, “So this will bring to rest all the speculation about Haruna’s political future. The other side of my future is onto God and Allah. I have always said that, we swear by: “Wal Fajir Wa layaalin Ashr”, we swear by God’s time as and when God’s opportunity to do other things with the accumulated experience, we’re yet to know but I do intend to renew my mandate and to serve as Member of Parliament for Tamale South and the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic”.

Speaking at Tangni, a deprived community last among the 56 in the Tamale South constituency to be connected to the national grid, Mr. Iddrisu said he trusts the constituents to choose him again to win the seat for the NDC.

The commissioning of the electricity project in the farming community marks a 100% coverage of rural electricity in this constituency, a sterling and record setting performance that brought people from far communities to a celebration.

He used the opportunity to encourage his young minority colleagues that the NDC remained a party of opportunities and promised to “do anything possible to groom and develop people even to take over from me in the foreseeable future as MP for the area”.

He also revealed that the NDC Parliamentary caucus had made a formal request to the National Executive of the party asking for early parliamentary primaries.

“It is the wish of your Members of Parliament in this region and in Ghana for early primaries to be conducted and for you to take steps to encroachment of the seat by other interested and desirous candidates who are undermining the MPs in the chambers”, Mr. Haruna addressed his Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, who was present at the event.

The Minority Leader then switched to criticise and attack the NPP government, saying, “to the New Patriotic Party and Nana Addo Dankwa government, many of you would recalled that they campaigned that they would not borrow and as at yesterday, Ghana’s debt increased by over 124 billion Ghana cedis they assumed office.”

“Where is Bawumia and his economics of not borrowing and better debt management strategy. As we speak to you they’re struggling even to get fuel to provide for the energy needs of the country and that they have announced an exit to the IMF; it’s a good thing to do if they can sustain the gains and consolidate fiscal discipline, they announced a fiscal responsibility law which came to parliament without the Fiscal Council they so pledged, Fiscal jurisprudence is still require to get us going, unemployment is still on the high, all the allowances they have promised, nurses, teachers, forestry officers, all remained unpaid”.

Iddrisu, 48, became a political authority who has won widespread global plaudits after rising from a humbling beginning to diligent and productive student leader. He became National Youth Organizer of the NDC and won the newly formed Tamale South Constituency seat two years later.

He is the only Member of Parliament to make it a duty to fly back to his constituency every weekends in order to attend social events for and by constituents.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko