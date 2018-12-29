As Ghana enters 2019— a year primaries will spice up the grounds everywhere towards the 2020 polls—the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a plot for the downfall of familiar archrival, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Nabdam Constituency.

The NDC had occupied the parliamentary seat in Nabdam from 1992, when Ghana tuned back from khaki rule to democracy, to 2012, when NPP’s first ever win saw Moses Asaga, one of the longest-serving lawmakers, tossed out of Parliament.

Very harsh criticisms, waged ceaselessly by the NDC, rocked the NPP’s camp to the core in post-Asaga Nabdam. In 2015 emerged a new candidate from the NDC, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, who crushed NPP’s Boniface Gambila at the 2016 polls to recapture the seat.

But speaking at a well-attended end-of-year party organised in the constituency by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nabdam, Agnes Anamoo, former legislator, Boniface Gambila, visibly still unhappy about the 2016 disappointment, said he was not only prepared to depose the NDC from the seat in 2020 but was also determined to wipe out the entire NDC from Nabdam.

“In Nabdam, 2020, Boniface is going, and I’m Boniface. I will go like kakai has landed and summersault NDC out. I have had a single objective all the time— to remove NDC from Nabdam, because NDC is not a good party; it’s not good for this country let alone Nabdam.

“My objective all the time has been to clear NDC out of Nabdam and totally out of the north because NDC has been a nuisance and an obstacle to the development of the north. So, the best way— strategically, to develop the north— you clear NDC. Why do I say so? Take the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority as an example. They came, looted [and] shared. And that was a programme for the north— to bridge the gap between the north and the south. NDC came; looted SADA; destroyed SADA,” said Gambila who beat Asaga in 2012 with 7,097 votes but was beaten by Nawaane four years later with 9,373 votes.

Akufo-Addo is winning 2020 Election— DCE

A number of speakers delivered similar anti-NDC addresses at the get-together which essentially was meant for party stalwarts to bring up ideas that could help bring down the NDC in 2020.

In attendance were polling station executives, party coordinators, patrons, past and hopeful parliamentary aspirants as well as elders of the party all numbering about 700.

Interacting with newsmen at the revelry grounds, the DCE said the NPP Government had transformed Nabdam so well within two years in office nothing but victory awaited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 2020 polls in the constituency.

“The people have come out in their numbers, more than the number I invited. This is not the first time. When I was the Constituency Women Organiser, I organised such party. I have shared with them the policies the President has initiated.

“We have constructed a number of dams— about six dams— in Nabdam. Jobs have been created through NABCO, especially in the area of afforestation. With God on our side, we’ll get an MP for the President in 2020. President Nana is going to take it again in 2020,” said Madam Anamoo.

The NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, obtained 9,317 votes (58.15%) whilst the NPP’s flagbearer, Akufo-Addo, secured 6,152 votes (39.98%) in Nabdam at the 2016 general elections.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Edward Adeti