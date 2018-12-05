Seven people have died in a car accident at Bibiani in the Western region.

Seven others who sustained injuries are responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region as Bibiani is Kumasi.

Five of the deceased are Ghanaians while the two others are Chinese nationals.

The cause of the Sunday accident which involved a sprinter bus with registration HE 801-16 and a pickup registered GE 7091-16 is yet to be known but the Police have commenced investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM