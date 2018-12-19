The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has donated hampers to 350 widows in the Ashanti Region, ahead of this year’s Christmas celebration.

The kind gesture was to bring cheer to the widows and also to climax a three-day visit of Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

The package comprised; pieces of GTP cloth, scarfs, bags of rice, bottles of oil, chocolate beverages, milk, biscuits, drinks and bars of chocolate, among others.

According to Mrs Bawumia, the gifts were to support the widows and their families in marking the festivities.

“I owe it a duty to God and our country, to share with our mothers all the blessings God has bestowed on me. It is not a pleasant situation to find yourself in, as a widow and became the breadwinner of the home. That is why, as your daughter, I have come to give to you, the little I have, so we can all smile during the season,” she said.

Mrs Bawumia emphasised that all of the policies rolled out by the Akufo-Addo government were meant to relieve women, particularly widows.

She encouraged them to make the most out of these policies.

She assured them of her continuous support through her not-for-profit organisation, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).

The Second Lady is mainly, known for her humanitarian assistance to underprivileged individuals and groups, across Ghana.

Earlier on her visit, Mrs Bawumia visited the True Faith Church, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, St Peter’s Cathedral and Power Chapel in the Ashanti Region. She also toured the Atonsu Market.

She was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah; the deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang, S. K. Boafo and the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Osei-Assibey Antwi. Also part of the entourage was the National Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Kate Gyamfua and her two deputies, as well as regional executives of Ashanti.

The widows, some of whom were in tears, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Second Lady for her thoughtfulness and kind gesture. They prayed the blessings of God over her.

