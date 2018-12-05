Contractors working on the six footbridges on the Adentan/Madina Highway say the bridges will be ready for use in April 2019.

They made this known Wednesday when President Akufo-Addo made a stopover during his three-day working tour of the Greater Accra Region to inspect the progress of work on the footbridges.

Works on the completion of the footbridges resumed last month after almost a decade of neglect after a massive uproar and protest following the crushing to death of a young girl by an over speeding taxi as she attempted crossing the highway.

The construction of the highway commenced in July 2008 and was handed over in June 2018 without footbridges, leading to the deaths of many in their attempt to cross it.

According to official figures, 24 deaths and 64 injuries have been recorded on the Highway this year. However, per reports in the Ghanaian media about 200 pedestrians died on the highway this year.

Deputy Director of Urban Roads, Mr. Kwasi Nuamah indicated while briefing President Akufo-Addo on the progress of work that the construction of the footbridges have been awarded to separate contractors to ensure their completion in record time possibly before the timelines they had set for themselves which is April 2019.

He assured the President that all necessary safety precautions have been factored into the construction of the footbridges in order to make them pedestrian friendly when completed.

President Akufo-Addo in his interaction with Mr. Nuamah said he is looking forward to coming back in April 2019 to commission all six footbridges for the use of the people of Madina/Adentan.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM