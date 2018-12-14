LEAD COUNSEL for Gregory Afoko, Osafo Buabeng has assured the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court that, the trial will “definitely end in January 2019.”

Mr Buabeng after leading Afoko’s first witness in the person of John Ishmael Afoko, a brother of the accused person, told the court that Afoko will call one more witness to end his case.

He said the witness will be very brief with his testimony saying, “on our side, the trial will definitely end in January 2019.”

Afoko is currently standing trial for the murder of the New Patriotic Party Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama on May 20, 2015.

After the state had called 14 witnesses to end its case, Afoko opened his defence and has been successfully cross-examined by Chief State Attorney Matthew Amponsah.

In court Friday, the witness, Ishmael Afoko, a senior brother of the accused has been corroborating the testimonies of the accused person.

He told the court that, the accused person’s story that he was not at the scene where the acid incident occurred was true.

He also told the court while being led by Mr Buabeng to give his evidence in chief that, claims that a trouser-suit found in his house had an acid burns was untrue.

He said the burn was caused by the heat of the exhaust pipe of the accused person’s motorbike he had been using for farming.

The court presided over by Justice LL Mensah adjourned the case to January 17, 2019, for cross-examination by the state.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Muntalla Inusah