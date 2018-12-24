The Board of Trustees of the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) at its 15th Meeting held at the Seaview Campus in Accra elected and swore-in Professor William Otto Ellis as its new member.

Professor Otto Ellis who is a world renowned scientist is a former Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The membership of the prestigious AIT Board of Trustees is made up of distinguished personalities and world leaders in their respective fields. They include: Professor Edward S. Ayensu, Former Chairman of the World Bank Inspection Panel as Chairman; Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, Former Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, as Vice Chairman; Dr. K.Y. Amoako, Former United Nations Under-Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; Professor Samuel K. Adjepong, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast.

The others include; Dr. Grace Bediako, Former Government Statistician; Professor Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Education, Winneba; Very Rev. Ama Afo Blay, Former Director General of the Ghana Education Service; Professor Emmanuel Owusu-Bennoah, Former Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Mr. K.S Yamoah, Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE); Professor Anuwar Ali, Former Vice Chancellor of Open University of Malaysia and Professor Clement Dzidonu, President of AIT

Professor Otto Ellis’s election to the Board now brings the number of former Vice Chancellors serving on the AIT Board of Trustees to five.

AIT, ranked the leading private university in Ghana by Ghana Tertiary Awards in 2018, is an independent technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work. AIT is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) to offer both campus-based and open university undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

AIT is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the campus-based undergraduate programs in engineering, computer science/IT and business administration and to the Open University of Malaysia for the open university undergraduate and postgraduate programs at the Master’s and the PhD levels.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM