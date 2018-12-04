Akpene Diata Hoggar, Miss Universe-Ghana 2018 has arrived in Thailand, for the international finals of this year’s Miss Universe pageant scheduled to come off at the Impact, Muang Thong Thani in the Thai capital, Bangkok on Monday, December 17.

Soon after her arrival in Bangkok, the press, particularly the Thai photographers fell in love with her looks, particularly her big and bold hairstyle, which attracted a lot of clicks from the cameramen and women.

“Hahaha, yep! The Thai photographer for today loved it and kept talking about my hair,” she said.

Commenting on the contestants from the other countries, Miss Hoggar said, “It’s only the third day since I have been in Bangkok for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant but I have already met and learnt so much from these lovely ladies. Looking forward to the next few weeks with them”.

The Miss Universe-Ghana team appealed to Ghanaians to go on social media and vote massively for Akpene to better her chances of getting to the top 16.

“The country with the highest votes on social media gets an automatic qualification into the Top 16. It will be nice if we could channel followers to support our beauty queen on all platforms ahead of time so that fans get familiar with her official social media pages,” the team said.

On Instagram and Twitter, fans can follow and like her photos on @sun_diataa (Akpene Diata Hoggar) as well as @missuniverseghanaorg for Instagram and @MissGHUniverse for Twitter (the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation).

Before, she left for Thailand, Miss Hoggar and her team visited Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, who charged her to make Ghana proud.

He advised her to portray the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality throughout the pageant. “Smile all the time and let the people of the world see your infectious smile and beautiful teeth, and also work hard to make Ghana proud in the competition,” the former President told the queen.

Mr Rawlings presented a miniature Ghana Independence Arch to Miss Hoggar as a token of his appreciation of the efforts being made by the queen and the organising company, Malz Promotions to promote Ghana and its tourism potential on the international stage.

The model arch, which has transparent pillars filled with pure gold flakes, represents the totality of the unity and identity of the Ghanaian people. Miss Hoggar will, in turn, present the arch to the Miss Universe Organisation as a national gift from the people of Ghana.

Miss Universe-Ghana ’18, Miss Hoggar promised to give of her best in the pageant and also go all out to convince the world to visit Ghana and enjoy the country’s excellent tourism sites and learn about its rich history and heritage.

She thanked the following for their immense support; @hairsenta, @firstchoicesalon, @soaesthetics, @shoezonegh, @nadreylaurent, GIG Energy and @marcoblaze.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM