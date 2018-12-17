President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the commencement of the Pullman Accra Airport City Project, which is set to become Ghana’s largest and most distinguished hospitality facility.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Monday, 17th December, 2018, President Akufo-Addo noted that the project is “in line with my government’s vision of using an appropriate mix of public policy, and public-private investments, to help market the country as an exciting destination for leisure, conference, sports, health, educational and cultural tourism.”

In addition to the creation of some one thousand (1,000) jobs at the construction phase, and the employment of some five hundred and forty-six (546) persons at the operating phase, the President was happy to learn that Pullman Accra will be the highest Green-Rated building in Ghana, making it only the second highest Green-Rated hotel in Africa.

“For the co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this is certainly a welcome development,” he said.

The government he leads, the President said, is a natural cheerleader for the private sector, “and, over the course of the past twenty-three (23) months, we are succeeding in putting in place measures and policy initiatives that are creating an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.”

To the private partners of this project, Inter-Afrique Holdings Ltd, President Akufo-Addo assured them that, under his watch, Ghana will continue to be a great place to do business.

“It is my expectation that they will be able to address these challenges satisfactorily, for they are all very competent in their domain. If it becomes necessary, which I hope it will not, to go higher up the chain of authority, I want you to know that my doors will always be open to you. I do, on the other hand, insist that, on your part, you play according to the rules and regulations of the sector and the country as a whole,” he said.

About Pullman Accra Airport City

Pullman Accra Airport City is a joint development between equity partners: Inter-Afrique Holdings Ltd.; and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (“GIIF”), the private sector focused sovereign wealth fund of Ghana with diversified interests in infrastructure and tourism.

The investing partners’ interests are held through Platinum Properties Limited as the Project SPV and asset owner. The partnership will lead to the opening of the 364-key hotel and serviced apartments, making it the largest hotel and the first dual hospitality offering in Ghana. The facility is set to open in 2021.

The development is managed by Inter-Afrique Properties Limited as development manager; Diagonal Projects Africa as project manager; with IBC Equity Partners as transaction advisor; and W Hospitality Limited as hotel consultant.

The groundbreaking event follows the signing of the Hotel Management Agreement between AccorHotels and Platinum Properties Limited on October 2, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM