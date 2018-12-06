President Akufo-Addo, says Ghana’s railway sector, which had been in a state of ruin and disrepair, prior to his assumption of office in January 2017, is being revived and transformed.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the introduction of railway lines some 120 years ago, in British Sekondi, represented a turning point in the establishment of the country’s infrastructure.

“But one of the greatest tragedies of our country, since we became independent, was that, instead of building on the infrastructure we inherited from the British, we allowed it to go into disuse and we neglected our railway infrastructure,” the President bemoaned.

He continued, “I am determined to revive the fortunes of the railway sector in our country and re-establish the infrastructure of our railways across our nation, and beyond. It is one of the most important bases for the transformation of our nation, and I am fully convinced that the investments we are going to make in our railway sector will be a catalyst for the social and economic transformation of our country.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Wednesday, 5th December, 2018, when he inspected at Kantamanto, the Accra-Nsawam railway line, which has been completed.

Addressing the gathering, the President assured that “we are going to build on the railway infrastructure, open up our country and bring out the wealth of Ghana, and make our population grow, grow and grow in wealth, dignity and prosperity. And, in the process, the railway sector is going to be strong and independent.”

He made an appeal to the persons living close to railways to leave, because of the high-speed trains that will ply the routes, adding that “for the safety of everybody, let’s get away from the rail lines, and preserve life, limb and body.”

The second appeal, he said, was for everyone involved in the railway project to be minded by the fact that the railway project is a national project.

“It is about the transformation and development of our country, so I want to appeal to all of those involved in the sector, from Minister, through the leaders of the Railway Authority and Company, workers, staff, employees, everybody, to put your should to the wheel. Let us go that extra mile, and let us establish a first-class railway infrastructure in our country to propel the development and growth of our country,” he said.

Expressing his delight at the turnaround of the railway sector, overseen by the Minister for Railways, Joe Ghartey, President Akufo-Addo concluded by congratulating “the Minister, dynamic and hardworking. A lawyer who has now become consumed by the railway. He is doing a great job, and I want everyone in Ghana to show their appreciation to him.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM