President Akufo-Addo, will leave Ghana on Sunday, 9th December, 2018, for a 3-day official visit to Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore areas of further co-operation to their mutual benefit.

Whilst in Japan, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Akihito, hold meetings with CEOs of some important Japanese companies, attend a joint Ghana Investment Promotion Centre/Japan External Trade Organization business seminar, and meet with members of the Ghanaian community resident in Japan.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Deputy Minister for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 14th December, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com