Three judges of the High Court – Justices Paul Dery, Mustapha Logoh and Ayisi Addo – have been sacked over their involvement in bribery scandals.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas caught the trio on tape and several other judges receiving bribes to throw away some cases before them.

Upon the completion of its investigations, a Committee recommended their dismissal to President Akufo-Addo through the chief justice Sophia Akuffo.

“The President, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(9) of the Constitution, has acted on the recommendations of the Committee, as the Constitution enjoins him to do, and has, accordingly, removed the three Justices of the High Court from office on the grounds of bribery and corruption,” a statement from the presidency on Sunday, December 16, 2018 said.

Below is the full statement:

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO REMOVES THREE JUSTICES OF THE HIGH COURT FROM OFFICE

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter dated Thursday, 6th December, 2018, removed Mr. Justice Ayisi Addo, Mr. Justice Uuter Paul Dery, and Mr. Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh, from office as Justices of the High Court.

This was after the Committee established by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146(4) of the Constitution, to investigate a complaint lodged against the three judges by Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, recommended their removal from office.

The Committee concluded that the conduct of the Justices amounted to a criminal offence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, (Act 29) (as amended).

President Akufo-Addo has, thus, directed that a copy of the Committee’s report be submitted to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for the requisite action to be taken.

Signed

Eugene Arhin Director of Communications

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM