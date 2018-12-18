President Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday December 19 meet selected journalists in the country on his near 2-year stewardship as President.

A statement from the Information ministry said: “In furtherance of His Excellency the President’s desire to continuously engage with the Ghanaian people through the media, the President will on Wednesday December 19, 2018 meet with a cross section of the media at 10:30am at the Banquet Hall, Jubilee House, Accra”.

This would be the president’s second engagement with the media in 2018.

The statement further noted: “The Ghana Journalists Association, the umbrella body of journalists in Ghana is working with the Ministry of Information and the Communications Directorate at the Jubilee House to coordinate media invitations.

“The President is expected to speak on some key national issues and interact with the media afterwards”.

