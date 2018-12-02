President Akufo-Addo will from Tuesday December 4, 2018 commence a three day tour of the Greater Accra Region in accordance with his commitment to pay working visits to all regions every year. This will be his 20th such visit since assumption of office and represents his final tour for year 2018.

The President has already visited all nine (9) other regions this year.

On each tour, President Akufo-Addo makes time to interact with chiefs and people, key stakeholders in the region as well as the Regional Security Councils. He also uses the opportunity to inspect on-going works across various sectors and commissions completed projects.

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at Sunday’s Press Briefing said President Akufo-Addo will use his Greater Accra tour to commission and inspect 10 major projects. These include;

Inspection of ongoing works on the Eastern Railway line in Accra

Sod Cutting for the construction of the James Town Fishing Harbour

Inspection of the Abossey Okai Roads Construction

Commissioning of a Multipurpose Astro-Turf and community centre in Ablekuma Central

Commissioning of the New Ultra Modern AMA Office Complex

Inspection Tema Motorway Interchange ongoing construction works

Inspection of ongoing construction works of concrete roads at Tema Industrial Area

Inspection of construction works on the Madina-Adenta Highway footbridges

Commissioning of a new Assembly Building and School Complex at Anyaa Sowutuom

Inspection of a Sunda Ltd 1D1F Factory at Bortianor / Ngleshi / Amanfrom

Sod Cutting of a 25,000 Affordable Housing project at Amasaman

Mr. Nkrumah said the President will be using the opportunity to apprise himself of the status of work as well as urging agencies and contractors to ensure diligence and value for money.

“These and the many other projects that the President has inspected or commissioned on the other 9 tours have been funded even in the midst of the limited fiscal space and huge arrears inherited by the Akufo-Addo administration” he said.

The Minister said the President expects that as outlined in the 2019 budget, the improving fiscal environment and significant reduction in arrears will afford the administration the opportunity to ramp up more economic infrastructure projects nationwide.

